1,495 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MED opened at $237.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.22. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. The business had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. Research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

