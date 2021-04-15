Morgan Stanley Purchases 228,801 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 141.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 228,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PROS were worth $19,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRO. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get PROS alerts:

NYSE:PRO opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $271,854.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,454.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $351,144.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,946 shares in the company, valued at $41,217,334.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,874 shares of company stock valued at $837,439 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.