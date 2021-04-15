Morgan Stanley Has $20.01 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of iRhythm Technologies worth $20,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after buying an additional 212,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $176,116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,529,000 after acquiring an additional 211,724 shares during the period.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $90.86 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.43 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

