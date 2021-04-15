Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

AERI stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $860.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

