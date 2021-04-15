Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 6,690 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.