Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LGI Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Shares of LGIH opened at $163.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

