The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGPYY. UBS Group upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

