Zacks Investment Research Lowers WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.77 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.14.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

