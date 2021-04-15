Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

