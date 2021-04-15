Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 350,761 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,761 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PBH opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

