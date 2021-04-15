Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WYNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Macau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Wynn Macau from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Macau currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

