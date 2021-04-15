Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 64,179 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 73,806 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,308 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.