U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.28.

USB opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

