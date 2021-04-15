Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,071 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after buying an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

QGEN opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.