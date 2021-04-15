Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,643,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after acquiring an additional 479,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC opened at $59.87 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.