Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,550 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Shares of CVX opened at $104.27 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

