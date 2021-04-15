Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post -$1.15 EPS

Brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report earnings per share of ($1.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.44). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMC shares. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 2,061,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $30,070,865.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,654,208.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,117,380 shares of company stock worth $589,498,462. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

