Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Wah Fu Education Group Limited has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

