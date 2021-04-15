Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,341 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Blackbaud worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 150.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLKB. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.