Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,580 RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of RF Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RF Industries by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 million, a PE ratio of -703.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.63. RF Industries, Ltd. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.56.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RFIL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $27,932.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares in the company, valued at $320,531.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,617 shares of company stock worth $51,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

