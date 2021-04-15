Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 679.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

CHU opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. China Unicom has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

