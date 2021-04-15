Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,433 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. Xunlei Limited has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $399.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

