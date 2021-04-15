42,539 Shares in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Happiness Biotech Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Happiness Biotech Group by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 358,280 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAPP opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Happiness Biotech Group Limited has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

