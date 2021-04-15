Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 151.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $729.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

