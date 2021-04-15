-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.81). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on XNCR. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $43.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 over the last three months. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Xencor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

