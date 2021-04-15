Virtu Financial LLC Takes $72,000 Position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,997 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $4.72 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NetSol Technologies Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

