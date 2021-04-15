Virtu Financial LLC Takes $68,000 Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 209.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,698 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,574,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.