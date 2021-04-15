Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 140,041 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,041 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

