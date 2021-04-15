Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 866.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

