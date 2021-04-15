KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after buying an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $201,787,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

