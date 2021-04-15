Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,764 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1,056.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

