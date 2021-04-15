Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,037 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE USPH opened at $104.37 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $120,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

