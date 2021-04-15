Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,404 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,404 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Ingevity worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after buying an additional 75,286 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Ingevity by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after buying an additional 364,891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ingevity by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 114,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $72.38 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

