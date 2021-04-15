Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.55 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $140.97 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $142.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,618.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 29,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $3,471,960.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

