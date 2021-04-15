Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 127.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Assurant by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 35.7% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $149.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $150.15.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.