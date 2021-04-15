JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,550 shares of company stock worth $1,920,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

