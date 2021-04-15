Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $3,260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Navient by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 516,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

