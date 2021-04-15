Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Omnicell worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $2,543,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,034,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Shares of OMCL opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 158.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

