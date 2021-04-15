Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,720,079 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,720,079 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 145,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.