JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.43% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 763,379 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 215,614 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBD. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

