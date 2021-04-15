Raymond James Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Outperform

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of -403.40 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

