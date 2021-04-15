Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $80.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.10.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

