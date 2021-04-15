The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 579 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of UroGen Pharma worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $368.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on URGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

