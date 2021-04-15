SVB Leerink Raises Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Price Target to $6.00

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

GNCA stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

