Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,649 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,481,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 817,172 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

