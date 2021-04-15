Truist Financial Corp Invests $1.72 Million in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $1,015,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,327,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 60,039 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

