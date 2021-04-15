Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 343.8% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

