Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 343.8% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Lynas Rare Earths
