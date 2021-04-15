Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of UNFI opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

