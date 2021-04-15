Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $804.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

