The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of THG stock opened at $135.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $136.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

